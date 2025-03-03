Caminero went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Caminero's hype has grown throughout the winter, as he first delivered a 1.003 OPS across 35 plate appearances in the Dominican Winter League. He now has three home runs across 16 plate appearances in spring training with one of his long balls Sunday jumping off the bat at 109.3 mph, per Adam Berry of MLB.com. Caminero held his own across 177 plate appearances in the majors in 2024 by posting a .723 OPS, but he's showing the potential to improve upon those results in 2025.