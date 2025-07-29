Caminero went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-2 victory over the Yankees.

The Rays third baseman took New York starter Cam Schlittler deep to left field in the first inning to tally the game's first two runs. This long ball marks Caminero's fourth since participating in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star weekend, as he's hit .292 (12-for-41) with 10 RBI and five runs scored in 10 games since then. The 22-year-old is slashing .256/.297/.510 with 70 RBI and 60 runs scored in 428 plate appearances across 101 games.