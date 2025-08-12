Caminero went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk Monday in a 7-4 win over the Athletics.

Caminero scored the first run of the game following a second-inning infield single, and he then plated himself with a big 419-foot blast in the seventh frame. The talented young third baseman has been on a power binge of late, going deep five times over his past five games. Caminero has tacked on eight RBI in that span, pushing him up to 81 runs batted in -- fifth-most in the American League -- on the campaign.