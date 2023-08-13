Caminero hit three home runs, including one that traveled 472 feet, in one half of Double-A Montgomery's doubleheader Saturday against Birmingham.

One of the game's very best prospects, Caminero's power has come in bunches recently, as he also had a two-homer day Aug. 5 and his next most recent Double-A homer came back on July 2, just before his 20th birthday. All told, his .302/.361/.488 slash line and 122 wRC+ as one of the youngest players at Double-A is very impressive. Caminero's 18.9 percent strikeout rate and 8.4 percent walk rate are improvements over the 25.2 percent strikeout rate and 6.3 percent walk rate he logged earlier this year with High-A Bowling Green.