Wacha is scheduled to serve as the Rays' primary pitcher Wednesday against the Nationals, entering the game after opener Drew Rasmussen, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wacha has started in each of his last four outings, posting a 4.73 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB in 13.1 innings over that stretch. The Rays will hope to coax better results out of Wacha by having him follow Rasmussen, and the setup should also increase Wacha's chances of factoring into any decision. Wacha's record sits at 1-2 on the season, despite the fact that he's made 13 appearances.