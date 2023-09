Bradley will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to start for the Rays on Sunday versus the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It will be his first start in the majors since late July. Bradley has been a mixed bag so far at the big-league level, posting a 5.67 ERA and 1.41 WHIP but also a nice 99:26 K:BB over 74.2 frames. He collected a 2.91 ERA and 24:11 K:BB over 21.2 innings covering five starts with Durham in August.