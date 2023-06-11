Bradley (4-3) took the loss against Texas on Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings.

This was the shortest outing through eight big-league starts for Bradley, who came into the contest having allowed just two earned runs over his previous 10.2 frames. The right-hander was largely responsible for his own demise Saturday, as he walked a season-high four batters, three of whom came around to score. Bradley issued just five free passes across his first 30 innings, but he's walked seven over his subsequent 8.2 frames, and it may be critical to his sustained success that he's able to regain good control. However, Saturday's rough outing probably isn't reason to panic, as it came across a tough Texas squad that leads MLB in scoring on the season.