The Rays will option Bradley to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The decision to send Bradley down to the minors comes after he allowed four earned runs in just 1.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to the White Sox. He now owns a 4.61 ERA and 1.28 WHIP following his poor showing, and the Rays will likely keep him in the minors until he shows some improvement on the mound. Joe Boyle figures to be the leading candidate to join the rotation from the bullpen, though the team hasn't officially named a replacement yet.