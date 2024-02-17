Bradley has a strong chance to win a rotation spot to begin the regular season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bradley got his first taste of the majors in 2023 and suffered through some expected inconsistencies. However, he has noted early in spring training that he has an increased comfort level heading into his second campaign and has also made tweaks to his cutter to make it a more effective pitch. As things currently stand, he's projected to slot in as the Rays' fifth starter behind Zach Eflin, Aaron Civale and Zack Littell.