Bradley was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The Rays traded for Aaron Civale on Monday, which gives them four starters to use in the short term, not including Bradley. Manager Kevin Cash said Bradley handled the news well and that they hope he'll be back up at some point. Bradley logged a 7.89 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 21.2 innings across five July starts.