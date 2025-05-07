Jankowski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The lefty-hitting Jankowski will hit the bench while the Phillies send southpaw Cristopher Sanchez to the hill, but the veteran outfielder appears to have temporarily settled into a near-everyday role against right-handed pitching. Jankowski started in each of the Rays' last three matchups with righties and went 3-for-11 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored during that stretch.