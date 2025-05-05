Jankowski went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Yankees.
Jankowski was recalled by the Rays on April 26 and has started only three of eight games since. He has managed five hits across 15 at-bats in that span, but his role is unlikely to expand without further injuries to the team's outfield.
