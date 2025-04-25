The White Sox traded Jankowski to the Rays on Friday.
Jankowski has gone 6-for-23 at Triple-A Charlotte since re-signing with the White Sox on a minor-league deal April 9. He'll now move to the Rays to provide a bit of organizational depth to a team that currently has four outfielders on the injured list.
