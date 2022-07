Chang went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win against the Orioles.

Chang laced two RBI doubles in Friday's victory, one in the fourth inning and another in the sixth. In six appearances since being snagged by the Rays, the 26-year-old utilityman has gone 6-for-16 (.375) with three RBI and six strikeouts. Through 75 plate appearances with Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Chang is slashing .191/.267/.279.