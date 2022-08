Chang went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 9-1 loss to the Tigers on Saturday.

Chang has been playing very good baseball since being picked up off waivers by the Rays in early July. The backup utility player is now slashing .342/.375/.474 with one home run in 38 at-bats with his new team. Chang could continue to find his way into the number nine spot of the Rays lineup which has been depleted by hand injuries to Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez.