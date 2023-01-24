The Red Sox acquired Mondesi (knee) along with a player to be named later from the Royals on Tuesday in exchange for Josh Taylor, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi could slide in at shortstop for the Red Sox, which would allow Enrique Hernandez to play second base. The club might also opt to keep Hernandez at short and use a combination of Mondesi and Christian Arroyo at second. Either scenario assumes Mondesi is over the torn left ACL which he had surgically-repaired last May. Injuries have obviously been the 27-year-old's big bugaboo, but this looks like a small price to pay for the Red Sox for a player with some upside. Mondesi will make $3.05 million in 2023 and is slated to hit free agency next winter.