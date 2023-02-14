Mondesi (knee) looks good at the start of camp, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe on Tuesday.

Mondesi is behind others at the beginning of spring training as he works his way back from ACL surgery, but his skipper is encouraged by how the infielder looks. Cora noted Tuesday that Christian Arroyo is the team's second baseman "as of now," but the door would appear to be open for Mondesi to take that job if he can show he's healthy. Mondesi was acquired from the Royals via trade last month.