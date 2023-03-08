Mondesi (knee) hit outside and fielded grounders Tuesday in Red Sox camp, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora called it another "good day" for the rehabbing speedster. Mondesi is doubtful for the start of the 2023 regular season as he completes his recovery from ACL surgery last May, but he's generally trending in a positive direction and should again be an intriguing fantasy option as soon he's deemed fit to join the active roster in Boston.
