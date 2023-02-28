Mondesi (knee) took regular batting practice Monday for the first time since last May's ACL surgery, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

Mondesi has been going through some baseball activities for a little while now but this is the first time he took some rounds of BP on the field in 10 months. He has yet to participate in team defensive drills or run at max effort. Opening Day is considered a long shot, but Mondesi should be able to get into some Grapefruit League games in March.