Walter was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Walter pitched well in his major-league debut last month and now is back presumably to provide some length in the bullpen. He could be needed Tuesday against the Rangers with the Red Sox using an opening pitcher (Brennan Bernardino) in what's expected to be a bullpen day.
