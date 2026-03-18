Red Sox's Connelly Early: Another strong showing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Early allowed one hit and two walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Yankees.
The three-way competition for the fifth starter's job rages on, and Early submitted another piece of evidence that he's ready for the job. The left-hander has allowed four runs (three earned) over 17 innings (1.59 ERA) with five walks and 16 strikeouts in the Cactus League. The other contenders have been equally effective. Payton Tolle threw four scoreless innings of relief Tuesday, lowering his spring ERA to 2.53, while Johan Oviedo, perhaps the frontrunner, has matched Early's 1.59 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 9.2 innings. All three pitchers have minor league options.
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