The Red Sox promoted Early from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Worcester will be breaking two new starters into its rotation this week, as right-hander David Sandlin was promoted along with the 23-year-old lefty. During his four-month stay with Portland to begin the season, Early made 15 appearances (12 starts) and logged a 2.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 96:29 K:BB across 71.2 innings.