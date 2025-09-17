Early allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out seven in 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Early was phenomenal again in his second career major league start, both of which have come against the Athletics. He generated 14 whiffs and was pounding the zone with a 70 percent strike rate on 80 pitches. Early also tied the Red Sox record with 18 strikeouts through his first two career starts. He was pulled for Greg Weissert with a runner on first after pitching into the sixth and Weissert would allow the runner to score on a double, spoiling Early's chances for the win. Early has done enough to continue on in the rotation and lines up for a road start versus the Rays this weekend.