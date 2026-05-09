Early (3-2) earned the win against the Rays on Friday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

Early escaped a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the third inning and was lights out from there, yielding just two baserunners over his final four frames. He induced only eight whiffs on 96 pitches but filled the zone with 70 strikes in his best outing of the season. The young southpaw has now held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in seven of eight starts, with the lone exception being a five-run hiccup Saturday. He'll carry a 3.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB across 42.2 innings into a home matchup against the Phillies next week.