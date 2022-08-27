Cordero went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 win over Tampa Bay.
Cordero's fourth-inning homer -- a 356-foot shoe that wrapped around the Pesky Pole in right field -- helped Boston overcome an early 4-1 deficit. It was his third long ball over his last five games. With Eric Hosmer (back) on the injured list, the the lefty-hitting Cordero and righty-hitting Bobby Dalbec have filled in at first base in what has been a return to the platoon that had been in place prior to Boston acquiring Hosmer.
