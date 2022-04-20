Robles (1-0) earned the win Tuesday when he struck out two over 1.2 scoreless relief innings in a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

Robles, who was a late addition to spring training due to visa issues and nearly left off the Opening Day roster, has been dominant early on for Boston. He hasn't allowed a run over five innings (four appearances), which extends a streak going back to last season. The 31-year-old reliever has not allowed an earned run in his last 19 regular-season outings (18.2 innings), during which he's posted a 0.70 WHIP, a .098 batting average against, 22 strikeouts and seven walks. The backend of Boston's bullpen was unsettled to start the season, but it looks like Robles and Jake Diekman (picked up his fourth hold Tuesday) will be featured prominently in the last third of games.