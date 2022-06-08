Robles (back) was scheduled to pitch in inning for Triple-A Worcester in Buffalo on Tuesday, but the game was rained out.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Assuming Robles pitches an inning Wednesday, his return to the Red Sox could be delayed at least one day. There was talk of him returning for the final game of the series against the Angels on Thursday -- the first day he's eligible -- but his return could be pushed to Friday against the Mariners.