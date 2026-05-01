Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Called up for major-league debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox recalled Bennett from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.
Bennett is set to make his major-league debut Friday with a start against the Astros. The left-hander is absorbing the rotation spot vacated by the injured Garrett Crochet (shoulder) and could earn additional turns in the rotation while Crochet and Sonny Gray (hamstring) recuperate. Acquired from the Nationals over the offseason, Bennett has yielded just three runs (two earned) with a 16:3 K:BB over his first 21 innings with Worcester this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Likely to make debut this weekend•
-
Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Bound for minor-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Impressing in Red Sox camp•
-
Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Dealt to Boston•
-
Nationals' Jake Bennett: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jake Bennett: Active at High-A•