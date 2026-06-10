Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Downed by Tampa

Bennett (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings as the Red Sox fell 7-5 to the Rays. He struck out four.

Facing Tampa Bay for the second time in his first three big-league starts, Bennett lost to Boston's AL East rival once again. The southpaw tossed 52 of 73 pitches for strikes, getting tagged for one run in the third inning and three more in the fifth before leaving the mound. Bennett could stick around in the majors a little longer this time with Brayan Bello bumped down to Triple-A, but his 5.28 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB in 15.1 MLB innings isn't encouraging. Bennett lines up to make his next start at home next week against the Blue Jays.