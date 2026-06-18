Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Hard-luck loss Wednesday

Bennett (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Bennett fared well Wednesday, keeping the ball in the yard while firing 55 of his 79 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old left-hander also gave up a season-low three knocks, fanned a season-high five and even issued no free passes for the first time in four starts this year. Bennett has a 4.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over 20.2 innings and should maintain a rotation spot while Garrett Crochet (shoulder/lat) is sidelined, but a difficult assignment in Colorado awaits Bennett in his next scheduled outing.