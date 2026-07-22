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Red Sox's Jake Bennett: Narrowly misses quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bennett (6-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on nine hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

While Bennett did fall one out shy of logging a quality start, he pitched deep enough into the game to claim the win. The 25-year-old southpaw was staked to an early 4-0 lead Wednesday, pounding the zone for 64 strikes (84 pitches), and the three runs allowed were his most since his June 10 start in Tampa Bay. Bennett, who has worked at least five innings in all 10 of his outings, is set to bring an impressive 2.58 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB over 59.1 frames into a tough test in Sacramento against the Athletics.

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