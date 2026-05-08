Bennett was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Thursday's 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bennett made his second career major-league start at home versus the Rays, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 5.1 innings. The southpaw has combined to pitch 10.1 innings while surrendering four runs in two outings with Boston, and he'll likely get another shot with the major-league roster down the road this season.