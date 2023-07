The Red Sox optioned Jacques to Triple-A Worcester after Friday's game, Sean McAdam of The Springfield Republican reports.

Jacques was sent out to make room on the roster for Mauricio Llovera, whom the Red Sox will officially activate Saturday. The left-handed Jacques has pitched to a 4.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB in 14 appearances (16.2 innings) since his contract was selected in June.