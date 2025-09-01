Harrison was scratched ahead of his scheduled start with Triple-A Worcester and could be called up to start or pitch in bulk relief Wednesday against the Guardians in Boston, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

Harrison had been a candidate to join the big-league rotation this past week when the Red Sox moved Walker Buehler to the bullpen and later released him, but the southpaw was bypassed for a promotion in favor of fellow Triple-A starter Payton Tolle. Though Tolle impressed in his MLB debut while striking out eight batters and allowing two earned runs over 5.1 innings in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates, the Red Sox appear committed to keeping the 22-year-old on at least a five-day rest schedule between outings. As a result, Tolle doesn't appear to be in line to start Wednesday's series finale versus the Guardians, opening the door for Harrison or another pitcher to temporarily step into the rotation. The Red Sox could also opt to treat Wednesday's game as a bullpen day in lieu of calling up Harrison, who has submitted a 3.65 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 49.1 innings with Worcester this season.