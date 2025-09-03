The Red Sox are not planning to recall Harrison from Triple-A Worcester prior to Wednesday's game versus the Guardians, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Previous reports indicated that Harrison was headed to Boston and could start Wednesday's contest. However, the club has since announced Brennan Bernardino as Wednesday's opener, with Dustin May slated for bulk relief. Harrison could still get an opportunity with the Red Sox at some point this month, but he'll remain with Worcester for now. The lefty has posted a 3.65 ERA and 48:26 K:BB over 49.1 innings covering 11 starts with Worcester after being dealt to Boston in the Rafael Devers trade.