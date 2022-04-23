Wacha (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits in five innings, earning the victory Friday in Tampa Bay. He walked two and struck out three.

Other than Wander Franco and his two solo home runs, Wacha handled the Tampa Bay lineup well. He threw just 50 of his 82 pitches for strikes but managed to work around his command issues and some shaky defense to earn his first win. After amassing a 5.34 ERA over the last two seasons, the 30-year-old has pitched well in all three starts this season with a 1.88 ERA and has allowed less than one baserunner per inning.