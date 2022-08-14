Wacha (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The 31-year-old has been sidelined since late June by the shoulder injury, but he's been cleared to rejoin Boston's rotation after a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester. Wacha threw 79 pitches over 4.1 frames during his final rehab outing, so he shouldn't face any significant workload limitations in his first start back.
