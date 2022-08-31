Eovaldi (shoulder) will face hitters in batting practice of a minor-league rehab stint.
Eovaldi threw a second bullpen session Monday, and facing live batters is the next step for the right-hander. Presumably, Eovaldi will rejoin the club in September when rosters are expanded to 28 players.
