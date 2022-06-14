Eovaldi (back) may not miss more than the minimum 15 days on the injured list, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Eovaldi hit the injured list Sunday with an injury that has been referred to both as hip tightness and lower-back inflammation. The move was backdated to Thursday, leaving him eligible to return June 24, and it appears as though he has the chance to do so. Kutter Crawford entered the rotation in his absence.