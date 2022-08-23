The Red Sox placed Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Eovaldi was deactivated after he demonstrated little progress in recent days in his recovery from the shoulder issue, which resulted in him being scratched ahead of his start against the Pirates last week. Boston summoned Josh Winckowski from Triple-A Worcester to replace Eovaldi in the rotation beginning with Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.