Eovaldi (shoulder) threw 25 pitches during a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
Eovaldi resumed throwing Wednesday and felt good while throwing all five of his pitches during Friday's throwing session. The right-hander will likely throw another side session in the coming days, and manager Alex Cora expects Eovaldi to make at least one rehab start prior to returning from the injured list.
