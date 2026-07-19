Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Goes five innings in no-decision

Sandoval didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rays, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out five.

Sandoval gave up a pair of runs in the second inning before the Rays scored another three in the fourth, highlighted by a Victor Mesa homer. Overall, it was a step back for Sandoval after he allowed just one run across 4.1 innings in his Red Sox debut prior to the All-Star break. Should Sandoval get another start, he'd currently line up to face the Blue Jays at home.