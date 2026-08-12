Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Takes loss in Toronto

Sandoval (1-1) was tagged with the loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings.

Sandoval limited the Blue Jays to one run through four frames, and both of the runs he gave up in the fifth were unearned due to a throwing error by Caleb Durbin. It still wasn't Sandoval's best outing, as the 11 baserunners he allowed were his most of the season, and the eight hits he gave up were second-most. The positive news for the 29-year-old southpaw is that he's tossed at least 84 pitches in each of his last four outings, a sign that he's operating under a full workload after a lengthy recovery from an internal brace surgery on his throwing elbow that he underwent in June of 2024. Sandoval will take a 3.30 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 30 innings into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend on the road against the Pirates.