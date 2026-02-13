Sandoval (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Sandoval was unable to make it back in the second half of last season as hoped following June 2024 internal brace surgery on his left elbow. However, it appears he is without restrictions at the beginning of Red Sox camp. The left-hander is competing for a spot in Boston's rotation this spring but will have to leap-frog a couple guys in the pecking order to secure a slot. Sandoval holds a career 4.01 ERA, 22.7 percent strikeout rate and 10.1 percent walk rate over six major-league seasons.