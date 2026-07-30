Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Yields two homers in no-decision

Sandoval allowed two runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Wednesday.

Sandoval gave up solo home runs to Jonah Heim and Lawrence Butler. This was the second time in four starts Sandoval has gotten to the five-inning mark as he continues to build up after missing more than two years due to elbow and other arm-related injuries. The southpaw has posted a 3.32 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 19 innings so far this season. Sandoval is projected to make his next start at home versus the White Sox.