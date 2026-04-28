Suarez (2-2) earned the win over Toronto on Monday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out 10 batters over eight scoreless innings.

Suarez was hit hard in his previous start, giving up four runs over 4.2 innings against the Yankees. He turned things around dramatically versus the Blue Jays, yielding just one hit -- a double -- and racking up 14 whiffs en route to a season-high 10 punchouts. Suarez got through his eight frames on 105 pitches and retired the final nine batters he faced. The lefty has run extremely hot or cold this season, giving up exactly four runs in fewer than five innings three times while surrendering zero runs over 22 frames in his other three starts combined. It's all added up to a 3.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB through six starts for Suarez.