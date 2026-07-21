Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Confirmed to start Tuesday

Suarez (groin) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles in Boston, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Suarez will make his return to the bump after suffering a left groin strain in a July 5 start against the Angels. He'll aim to propel the Red Sox to a 15th consecutive victory following the team's come-from-behind 6-5 win Monday in the series opener. Suarez owns a 2.76 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 40 strikeouts in 32.2 innings over his previous six starts.