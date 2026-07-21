Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Could pitch Wednesday

Interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said that Suarez (groin) is in the mix to start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The left-hander was scheduled to come off the injured list to start Tuesday's contest, but Eduardo Rivera was instead named the starter for that game before it was ultimately postponed due to inclement weather. Suarez is apparently experiencing some soreness after recently testing out his groin and is also feeling a bit under the weather, which prompted Boston to move back his return. Even if Suarez doesn't end up taking the mound in Wednesday's nightcap, he could still be back in the Red Sox's rotation later this week.