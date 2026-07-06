Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Dealing with adductor tightness

Suarez departed Sunday's matchup against the Angels in the third inning due to left adductor tightness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Suarez's injury occurred when he made a hop toward a batted ball that turned into a Jo Adell infield single. The lefty hurler showed noticeable discomfort after the play and was promptly removed. Given the nature of the injury, Suarez's ability to make his next start is in considerable doubt. He was recently selected to the All-Star Game, which takes place July 14, but his availability for that contest seems to be in jeopardy as well.