Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Goes five innings Wednesday

Suarez did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts over five innings.

Suarez allowed a run in the second inning but otherwise kept the Blue Jays in check, throwing 54 of 81 pitches for strikes while allowing only four hard-hit balls. The southpaw continues to increase his workload since returning from the injured list July 26, as Wednesday marked the first time he worked five frames in four outings during that stretch. He'll take a 3.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 110:31 K across 108 innings this season into a road matchup with the Diamondbacks next week.